Janice Barkley
1963 - 2020
September 17, 1963 - May 23, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Graveside Services for Janice Barkley will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Laodicea Baptist Church Cemetery, Forsyth.
Survivors include mother, Lurline Barkley; children: Octavius Watkins, Terrance (Glennisha) Watkins, T'Tanuelle Barkley; grandson Trentyn Watkins and other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Laodicea Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
