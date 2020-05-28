Janice Barkley
September 17, 1963 - May 23, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Graveside Services for Janice Barkley will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 29, 2020 at Laodicea Baptist Church Cemetery, Forsyth.
Survivors include mother, Lurline Barkley; children: Octavius Watkins, Terrance (Glennisha) Watkins, T'Tanuelle Barkley; grandson Trentyn Watkins and other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
View the online memorial for Janice Barkley
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.