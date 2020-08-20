Janice C. BooseMarch 25, 1952 - August 14, 2020Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Janice C. Boose. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R.Robinson Funeral Home located at 4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA. 31088. Internment will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Pastor Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving daughters, Angelique (Tony) Perkins & Talley (Chester) West and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.