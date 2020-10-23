Janice ClayMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Service for Janice Clay will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Clay, 75, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.Survivors includes her two children, Charles Frye and Carla (Derrick) Hopkins; one sister; one brother; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.