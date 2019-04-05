Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice (Cadwell) Coker. View Sign

Janice (Cadwell) Coker

November 25, 1935 - April 4, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Janice (Cadwell) Coker, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel. Services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel with interment following at Magnolia Park Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Edmond Leroy Coker. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Heart of Georgia Hospice, Inpatient Unit, 1120 Morningside Dr., Perry, GA 31069.

Janice was born on November 25, 1935 in Wilcox County, GA to the late James and Mary Elizabeth (Suggs) Cadwell. She retired as a supervisor from Robins Air Force Base, after which she obtained her license as an LPN, where she served many geriatric patients. Janice loved serving people, but her first love was her God. She was a former member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where she served as an AWANA leader. Janice most recently was a member of First Baptist Church of Haynesville. She has always been active in her church and other ministries. She served with the Women's Missionary Union and taught high school girls Sunday school. Janice will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Edmond "Eddie" Coker of Warner Robins, LaDonna Strickland of Macon and Alicia Selle of Warner Robins; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

