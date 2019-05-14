Janice Crumley Champion
June 9, 1936 - May 12, 2019
Macon, Ga- Janice Crumley Champion, 82, of Macon, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. in the church.
Born in Eastman, Georgia she was the daughter of the late James Ivey Crumley and Mary Eunice Taylor Crumley. She was the widow of Johnny B. Champion and preceded in death by two grandchildren, Teresa Lynn Johnson, and Scott Michael Johnson.
Mrs. Champion was the oldest member of the Union Hill Baptist Church in Hillsboro, Georgia and loved the color green.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Champion(Dennis) and Kathy Champion Johnson(Bobby), Brother, Roger Wayne Crumley, and Sister, Roslyn Wright; Three grandsons and wives and Five great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmaconcom.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Janice Crumley Champion
Published in The Telegraph on May 14, 2019