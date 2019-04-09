Janice "Jan" Faye Williams English
|
December 29, 1947 - April 7, 2019
Winder , GA- Janice "Jan" Faye Williams English, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 7, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Ned Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm until the service.
Jan was born in Macon, Georgia, on December 29, 1947, to the late James Clifford Williams and Helen Mae Chapman Williams and was preceded in death by her grandsons, Cody Allen English and Jeremy Wayne English. She was a paraprofessional for the Barrow County Board of Education. Jan was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Amy (Roger) Lake, Naomi (Weston) Pierce and Matt (Joy) English; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Dan Williams, Pamela Ellis and Donna (Matt) McBride.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019