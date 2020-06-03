Janice Hardy Crosby
March 25, 1949 - June 1, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Janice Hardy Crosby of Warner Robins, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
The Celebration of Life will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home at 11 am Friday with the Rev. Billy Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 PM until 8 pm at Macon Memorial Park.
A native of Macon, Janice was born to the late Rufus and Marjorie Hardy. She retired as a Legal Secretary from Dozier Law firm where she worked for 37 years. Janice was a loving wife, mother, nana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Buck. They were together for 50 years before his death in 2016. Buck and Janice were members of Henderson Road Baptist Church for many years.
Janice is survived by her son, Jason Crosby and his wife Lore; daughter, Denise Spivey; four grandchildren: Chelsea Spivey, Landon Spivey, Loren Crosby, Logan Pinyan; two great-grandchildren: Easton and Austin Slaughter; a brother Bobby Hardy and his wife Barbara; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.