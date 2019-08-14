|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice P. Clark.
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Turner's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church
Janice P. Clark
June 13, 1935 - August 12, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Janice Clark, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, August 12, 2019. The daughter of the late William Cecil and Cassie Gertrude Pittman, Janice was born in Wilson County, North Carolina. Janice attended Free Baptist Bible College in Nashville, Tennessee, and was a longtime member of Turner's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Butler, Georgia. Janice had a sweet spirit and was always full of laughter. She worked in civil service at Robins Air Force Base for over 20 years before retiring. In her free time, Janice enjoyed singing old time hymns, attending church, going to garage sales, and spending time with family and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Reverend Charles Clark; and brother, Howard Pittman.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Deborah Lynette Mueller (Kenny), Stanley Rustin "Rusty" Clark (Carol), Lorie Ellen Pettus (Chuck), Cecil "Lyn" Clark (Peggy); Heather Rae Beck (Cody); grandchildren, Ashlie Mueller, Lindsey Parker, Celest Jones, Eddie Harmonay, Tiffanie Reed, Christopher Walters, Kalah Clark, Hunter Clark, Brennan Beck, Caden Beck, Joseph Pettus; great grandchildren, Tyler Harmonay, Jason Reed, Jr., Trinity Reed, Charles Reed, Hannah Harmonay, Harrison Harmonay, Jacob Harmonay, Ashton Wood, Kayleigh Parker, James Walters, Isabella Walters, Hunter Pettus, Alexis Waurez, Zakry Waurez, Kenleigh Pettus; great great grandchild, Elias; and siblings, Royce Pittman and Linda Mitchell.
Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held for Mrs. Clark at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Turner's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Butler, Georgia. Afterward, Mrs. Clark will be laid to rest next to her husband on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Vienna, Georgia.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Janice P. Clark
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|