Janice V. Browning
January 6, 1943 - April 29, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- Janice V. Browning, 76, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 29, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Casey Matthews will officiate.
Janice was born on January 6, 1943 in Decatur, GA to the late Otis and Ola Lee Viken. She retired as a GS11 from Robins Air Force Base after many years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of the Warner Robins First Baptist Church where she was the Sunday School Secretary. She was a devoted and loving Christian and it showed in her everyday walk with the Lord. Mrs. Janice was an avid Warner Robins Demon football fan. Her favorite past time was traveling to Callaway Gardens, and St. Augustine. Family holidays were her favorite times. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt who will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by Jermone Viken and Rosanne Schoonmaker.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Larry Browning (Dana); Bryan Browning; 2 brothers, Joel Viken (Shirley); Richard Viken (Bonnie); 1 sister, Suszanne Knight (Carl); 2 grandchildren, Garrett Browning; Aaron Browning and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in , 233 Peachtree Street NE, Harris Tower, Suite 2225, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019