Janie Lee Coach ThompkinsJune 24, 1931 - September 28, 2020Macon, GA- Janie Thompkins, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 28, 2020.Graveside Services to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Cherry Blossom Cemetery with Rev. Roy Wesley officiating.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thompkins and daughter, Brenda Faye Gooden.Mrs. Thompkins was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother to all.She was a very active member of the New Zion Baptist Church for more than 60+ years. She served faithfully until her health declined.She participated with the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Convention of GA, The National Baptist Education Convention, 6th District and Union Baptist Missionary Educational Association, 2nd Vice President Emeritus Women's Dept. of UBMEA and a member of the Women of Excellence in Macon, GA.A former member of Macon Beauty Culture League, Georgia State Beauty Culture League, National Beauty Culture League, Washington, DC, earning a Bachelor of Art Degree Master Cosmetology and her doctorate degree in Cosmetology.Member of Lambda Chapter of GA Theta Nu Sigma National Sorority, Washington, DC. Honorary Member of EVE Chapter 735 OES, Perry, GA, Electa Grand Chapter State of GA, Modern Free and Accepted Mason of the World, Columbus, GA.She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted and loving children, Larry (Althea) Thompkins, Lizella, GA, Bertha Thompkins, Walter (Marilyn) Thompkins, Lizella, GA, Patricia Thompkins and Timothy (Vonnie) Thompkins, Brunswick, GA; seventeen (17) grandchildren; forty-three (43) great grandchildren; sixteen (16) great-great grandchildren; a host of many relatives and friends.