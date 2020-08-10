Janis (Cannon) Fields Jenkins
May 10, 1938 - August 7, 2020
Centerville, GA- Janis (Cannon) Fields Jenkins, 82, of Centerville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hazel Colson Hospice House, thenceforth to see her Lord and Savior. Bonaire First Baptist was her church home.
Born on May 10, 1938, in Pulaski County, Georgia, Janis was the daughter of the late Roger Weldon and Edith Hudson Cannon. She graduated from Hawkinsville High School in 1956 and pursued a career in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Janis married Tony "Pat" Floyd, and gave birth to their daughter, Toni. She later married Ronald "Ron" Fields and together they had a son, Ronald, Jr. Later in life, she married Jim Jenkins.
Janis worked as an Administrative Assistant at Robins Air Force Base for over 20 years before retiring. At home, she graciously took the role as the family's matriarch and a humble servant; she was the glue that held them together. Janis found great joy in spending time with her family and dedicated her life to them. She was the person everyone looked to for advice and love, and her sweet nicknames, "precious ones" and "sugah," made each family member feel special. Janis will be remembered as a devoted housewife, mother, and "MawMaw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
When she wasn't spending time with family, she enjoyed using her creative mind in making floral arrangements. She could have had her own business! Christmas was her favorite time of year and she loved going all-out with décor and food. A Southern Belle from head to toe, Janis was classy and was known for her red hair, which kept her "spicy," much like her personality. For fun, she also enjoyed listening to all genres of music, especially Carrie Underwood.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Roger T. Cannon, Sr.; her son-in-law, Jim Chavis, Sr.; and her grandson, Jimmy Chavis, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Toni Chavis (Quint Jones) and Ronald K. Fields, Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda Fountain (Tommy), Chip Jones (Tasha), and Patricia Collins (Brian); great-grandchildren, T.J. and Trent Fountain, Mack Jones, and Bryce, Makayla, and Madelyn Collins; sisters, Sharon Ball, Phyllis Buffkin, Grace Gatto (Earl Strobush), and Tonya Clinard (Jerry); and a host of extended family.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Marty Watson officiating. After the service, Janis will be laid to rest next to Ron in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given in memory of Janis to the Hazel Colson Hospice House, 1120 Morningside Dr., Perry, GA 31069.
