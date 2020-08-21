1/1
Jannice Cliff
1940 - 2020
Jannice Cliff
November 28, 1940 - August 18, 2020
Gray, Georgia- JONES COUNTY: Jannice Rachel Cliff, 79, of Graham Road, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 10:00am-11:00am, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Scott Walston officiating. Interment will be at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. **Masks are encouraged for attendance.
Mrs. Cliff was born November 28, 1940, in Anniston, Alabama and had lived in Jones County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Earl Jones and Verna Mae Skinner Allen. Mrs. Cliff was preceded in death by her husband: Franklin Delano Roosevelt Cliff, a daughter: Rebecca Darlene Cliff and her step-father: Lennon L. Allen.
Mrs. Cliff is survived by her son: Benjamin Earl and Cheryl Cliff; daughters: Sheila and Tommy McCraney and Brenda Jesperen; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Cliff. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gray Memorial Chapel
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gray Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
