Jarvis A. Knight
1992 - 2020
Jarvis A. Knight
July 25,1992 - August 01,2020
Macon, Georgia- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Jarvis A. Knight. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden located at 2700 Midway Road Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Hayward White Jr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday August 07, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
AUG
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
