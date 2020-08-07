Jarvis A. KnightJuly 25,1992 - August 01,2020Macon, Georgia- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Jarvis A. Knight. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden located at 2700 Midway Road Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Hayward White Jr. will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday August 07, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206.