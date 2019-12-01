Jason Alan Echols
Sept 4, 1975 - Nov 25, 2019
Gainesville, GA- Jason Alan Echols, age 44, of Gainesville, GA passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Bloodworth Echols. Mr. Echols is survived by his daughter, Sydney Echols, Macon, GA; son, Levi Echols, Macon, GA; father, Richard Alton Echols, Lewisburg, TN; brother, Richard (Maria) Echols; fiancee, Ashli Brown-Smith, Gainesville, GA; uncles, Charlie Bloodworth, Lizella, GA. Eddie Bloodworth; aunt, Beverly Bloodworth, Lizella, GA; five nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Echols was born September 4, 1975 in Macon, GA. He was a 1994 graduate of Southwest High School and a veteran of the U. S. Marines. Mr. Echols was the general manager for Books-A-Million, Gainesville, GA for the past six years. There will be no formal service.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019