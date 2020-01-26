Jason Kyle Wainwright
April 15, 1988 - January 18, 2020
Reynolds, GA- Funeral services for Jason Kyle Wainwright, 31, of Reynolds, will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Taylor Mill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Jason passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Peach County Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lester Wainwright; maternal grandfather, Troy Gosnell; maternal grandmother, Patricia Roberson Mattingly; and his uncle, Tommy Mattingly.
Survivors include his father, Tommy Wainwright (Bonnie) of High Falls; his mother, Marcia Phillips of Reynolds; one brother, Travis Wainwright (Lacy) of Butler; paternal grandmother, Blondell Bennett of Reynolds; several aunts and uncles also survive
Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jason Kyle Wainwright
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 26, 2020