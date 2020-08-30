Jason Lee Hamilton
September 15, 1994, - August 27, 2020
Columbus, Ohio- Jason Lee Hamilton, age 25, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born September 15, 1994, in Warner Robins, Georgia. Jason is survived by his fiancée Alexandra Poth, Keith B. Hamilton (father), Lynn Hamilton Johnson (mother), Mandy Clare (sister), Thomas Johnson (brother), Logan Johnson (brother), Howard Johnson (step-father), Howard H. Hamilton (paternal grandfather), Tom and Cindy Yount (maternal grandparents), Jeff Hamilton (uncle ), Edwin Hamilton (uncle), Cheryl E. Pritchett (aunt), Jerilyn Brocklebank (aunt), John Yount (uncle) and the family he adopted as an adult, Patrick, Tracey and Christie Poth, and his beloved cats, Cirra and Ella. Jason was a founding member of the Socialist Rifle Association and enjoyed learning Russian, foraging for mushrooms, reading political philosophy, and modifying his guns. Jason spent his days learning and bettering himself, believing watching television or having idle time to be a waste.
Jason was a computer programmer and an avid fan of contemporary and futuristic technology. Jason Lee Hamilton inserted an RFID chip into his hand and modified a safe so that it could only be opened with his hand. Jason believed in living life to the fullest and never wasted his time.
Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where family will receive friends after the service until 7 PM. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
"Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known."– Carl Sagan