Jason R. Ussery
July 25, 1973 - July 31, 2019
GORDON, GA- Jason Ray Ussery, 46, passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 in Macon, GA. Services will be held Sunday August 4, 2019 at 3:00PM in Couey – Reece – Stanley Funeral Home in Gordon. Bro. David Cannon will officiate.
Jason was born in Milledgeville, GA. He was preceded in death by his Grand Parents, Frank and Patty Hawthorne, and Randall and Louise Ussery, by his Aunt Pam Brown, and Uncle and Aunt Randy and Lynn Ussery. Jason was a production Supervisor with BASF. He was a Police Officer with the City of Gordon Police Department, and former employee with the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department and the Coliseum Medical Center Security. He was a charter member of the Iron Heads Motorcycle Club, and was a Mason and member of Sincerity Masonic Lodge #430 in Gray. Jason was a member of Hardies Chapel Church of Christ.
Survivors include his Daughter, Jaycee Ussery. His parents, Sterling (Sharon) Ussery and Marcia (Gerald) Wilson. He is also survived by Bethany (Julie Dupree) Brown, Brother, Spencer Ussery, Sisters, Shannon Ussery and Chasity (Brian) Cole. By his Nephews, Butler Dupree, and Bryson Cole, and Niece, Caitlyn Martin. He is also survived by Jodie Ussery, mother of his daughter Jaycee.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Saturday afternoon in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cross Roads Recovery Ministries, 2894 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204.
Couey – Reece – Stanley Funeral Home in Gordon has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jason R. Ussery
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2019