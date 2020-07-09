Jasper "Jack" Newton Cummings06/05/1964 - 07/05/2020Byron, GA- Jasper "Jack" Newton Cummings, 56, went to Heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Gassett Cummings Family Cemetery on Lawson Merritt Rd in Crawford County with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating.Mr. Cummings was a construction worker and enjoyed flying model airplanes.Mr. Cummings is survived by his sons; Mark Anthony Cummings (Holly) and Brandon Cummings (Aida); grandsons, Bryan Hernandez and Kevin Cuevas; granddaughter, Everly Rose Cummings; brothers and sisters, Treva Hansen (Paul), Ernest Cummings (Donna), Melissa Guzman (Joe), Darrell Warren (Pam), Susan Davis (Ronnie), Kim Wilson, Jim Morris (Gail); numerous nephews, nieces, and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Cummings and Effie Ernestine Benton.Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.