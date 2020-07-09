1/
Jasper Newton "Jack" Cummings
Jasper "Jack" Newton Cummings
06/05/1964 - 07/05/2020
Byron, GA- Jasper "Jack" Newton Cummings, 56, went to Heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Gassett Cummings Family Cemetery on Lawson Merritt Rd in Crawford County with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating.
Mr. Cummings was a construction worker and enjoyed flying model airplanes.
Mr. Cummings is survived by his sons; Mark Anthony Cummings (Holly) and Brandon Cummings (Aida); grandsons, Bryan Hernandez and Kevin Cuevas; granddaughter, Everly Rose Cummings; brothers and sisters, Treva Hansen (Paul), Ernest Cummings (Donna), Melissa Guzman (Joe), Darrell Warren (Pam), Susan Davis (Ronnie), Kim Wilson, Jim Morris (Gail); numerous nephews, nieces, and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Franklin Cummings and Effie Ernestine Benton.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jasper "Jack" Newton Cummings



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Gassett Cummings Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
