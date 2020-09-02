Jay Stalnaker
October 28, 1939 - August 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Jay Stalnaker, 80, of Macon, Georgia died on Monday, August 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bellevue Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Duggan officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
He was born to Homer and Julia Fulford Stalnaker in Thomaston, Georgia. Jay served in the Army Artillery. He graduated from the University of Georgia. He worked for State Farm Insurance for 12 years and later retired from Grange Insurance as an insurance claims adjuster.
Jay was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and Path Finders Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Dee Stalnaker; a very special nephew, Ronnie Howard Benford (Linda); nieces, Lisa Melton (James), Sandra Salter (Terry), Vickie Merriott; and a number of cousins.
The family suggests donations to be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, building fund, 5925 Price Rd., Macon, GA 31220.
