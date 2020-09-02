1/1
October 28, 1939 - August 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Jay Stalnaker, 80, of Macon, Georgia died on Monday, August 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bellevue Baptist Church with Reverend Jim Duggan officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
He was born to Homer and Julia Fulford Stalnaker in Thomaston, Georgia. Jay served in the Army Artillery. He graduated from the University of Georgia. He worked for State Farm Insurance for 12 years and later retired from Grange Insurance as an insurance claims adjuster.
Jay was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and Path Finders Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Dee Stalnaker; a very special nephew, Ronnie Howard Benford (Linda); nieces, Lisa Melton (James), Sandra Salter (Terry), Vickie Merriott; and a number of cousins.
The family suggests donations to be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, building fund, 5925 Price Rd., Macon, GA 31220.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.maconmp.com for the Stalnaker family.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bellevue Baptist Church
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Bellevue Baptist Church
SEP
3
Burial
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
