Jaye Maree Wilder Johnson
May 6, 2016 - August 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Jaye Maree Wilder was born on May 6, 2016 and went to home to be with Jesus on August 24, 2019. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 3:00PM. To honor her, simply be kind to others and try to make this world a better place!
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019