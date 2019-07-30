Jaymie Cannon Adams
October 29, 1945 - July 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Jaymie Cannon Adams, 73, of Macon, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00PM at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with Elder Bill Torrance officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial at 159 Brookefield Drive, Macon, GA 31210, residence of Scott and Sue Adams.
Mrs. Adams was born October 29, 1945 to the late James Hollis and Mildred Geneva Cannon. She attended A.L. Miller High School, then Macon Cosmetology School of Hair Design. She retired from Jones County Department of Family and Children Services. Mrs. Adams was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, Joy Sunday School Class, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry L. Adams of Macon; sons, Lee Adams and Scott (Sue) Adams; daughters, Camille (John) King and Cathy (David) Gott; sister, Pat (Max) Gayler; brother, Ron (Barbara) Welch; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019