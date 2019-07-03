TSgt. J.C. Fite, USAF (Ret.)
January 28, 1935 - June 30, 2019
Cassatt, South Carolina- J.C. Fite, 84, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
J.C. was born in Chester, South Carolina on January 28, 1935. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired having attained the rank of Tech Sergeant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Dianne Fite; and his children, David E. Fite and Sandra A. Tucker.
J.C. is survived by his loving children, Robert Allen Fite of Camden, South Carolina, Jeff C. Fite (Pam) of Warner Robins, and Theresa Kay Denny of North Port, Florida; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Wilson (Tommy) of Chester, South Carolina.
He will be laid to rest next to Patricia with a graveside funeral service on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on July 3, 2019