Jean Carey Wallace
November 13, 1937 - September 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Jean Carey Wallace, 83, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday in Riverside Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Asbell, Rev. Sam Rogers, and Rev. Grace Guyton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204.
Mrs. Wallace was born in Hartsville, Tennessee the daughter of the late Lorane Bell Carey and Lewis Clay Carey. She was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church and the Webb Fellowship Sunday School Class and retired from the church after 20 years of service as church hostess. Mrs. Wallace was a former dietician for the West Tennessee Tuberculosis Hospital, a Girl Scout Troop leader, Past President of McKibben Lane PTA, and a former member of the Macon Junior Woman's Club. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Home Economics where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
Mrs. Wallace is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles R. Wallace; children, Beth Wallace of Reston, Virginia and Carey Wallace (Michelle) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, William Wallace and Benjamin Wallace; sister, Mary Lewis Foster; brother, Mike Carey (Terry); several nieces & nephews.
