1/1
Jean Carey Wallace
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Carey Wallace
November 13, 1937 - September 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Jean Carey Wallace, 83, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday in Riverside Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Asbell, Rev. Sam Rogers, and Rev. Grace Guyton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204.
Mrs. Wallace was born in Hartsville, Tennessee the daughter of the late Lorane Bell Carey and Lewis Clay Carey. She was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church and the Webb Fellowship Sunday School Class and retired from the church after 20 years of service as church hostess. Mrs. Wallace was a former dietician for the West Tennessee Tuberculosis Hospital, a Girl Scout Troop leader, Past President of McKibben Lane PTA, and a former member of the Macon Junior Woman's Club. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Home Economics where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
Mrs. Wallace is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles R. Wallace; children, Beth Wallace of Reston, Virginia and Carey Wallace (Michelle) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, William Wallace and Benjamin Wallace; sister, Mary Lewis Foster; brother, Mike Carey (Terry); several nieces & nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jean Carey Wallace



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved