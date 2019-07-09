Jean Carol White Maurer
January 8, 1965 - July 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Jean Carol White Maurer, 54, of Macon, passed away suddenly on July 7, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held on July 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home Pastor Jim Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; Royace and Jeannette White as well as one brother; Ricky White.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her sons; Cory Maurer (Brooke) and Josh Maurer. Grandchildren; Eli and Ansley Maurer. Siblings; Randy White, Judy Brown (Buddy), Jan Newman (Todd) and Rusty White (Dawn) as well as several nieces and nephews.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 9, 2019