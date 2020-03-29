Jean Duncan Martin
December 25, 1927 - March 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Jean D. Martin 12-25-27 to 3-26-2020.
Jean Martin moved from Atlanta to Macon in 2005.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim James and Kelly (John) Davis. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ginger (Rusty), Jessie, Susie, Danielle (Dave), Aly, Jeffrey (Dana), Jamie, Travis, Jessy, eight great-grandchildren, and dearest relative Tom (Pepper) Duncan.
Preceded in death by husband, Gary Martin and great-grandson, Brice Chesnut.
She dedicated her life in 1960 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and had a large spiritual family.
At her request there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
The family wishes to thank Angela, Courtney, and Eric with Compassionate Care/Amedisys Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020