Jean Newby
January 23, 1935 - July 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Vera Jean Newby, 85, of Macon, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel with the Reverend Tim Peavy officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Newby was born to the late Lawrence and Susie Enid Smallwood Defore. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church where she served as the secretary. Mrs. Newby loved to fish, sunbathe and she loved to run the concession stand at Houston Auto Auction.
Mrs. Newby is survived by her husband, Wallace Newby, Sr.; daughter, Vickie Deason of Gray; son Wallace Newby, Jr. (Tracy) of Macon; grandchildren, Craig Deason (Brooke), Megan Bernard (Tanner), Caleb Newby, and Kinsley Newby; great grandchildren, Annslee Deason, Lexee Deason, and Addy Deason; sisters, Glenda Brown (Junior) of Fort Valley, Georgia and Alene Davidson of Macon.
