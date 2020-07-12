1/1
Jean Newby
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Newby
January 23, 1935 - July 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Vera Jean Newby, 85, of Macon, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel with the Reverend Tim Peavy officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Newby was born to the late Lawrence and Susie Enid Smallwood Defore. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church where she served as the secretary. Mrs. Newby loved to fish, sunbathe and she loved to run the concession stand at Houston Auto Auction.
Mrs. Newby is survived by her husband, Wallace Newby, Sr.; daughter, Vickie Deason of Gray; son Wallace Newby, Jr. (Tracy) of Macon; grandchildren, Craig Deason (Brooke), Megan Bernard (Tanner), Caleb Newby, and Kinsley Newby; great grandchildren, Annslee Deason, Lexee Deason, and Addy Deason; sisters, Glenda Brown (Junior) of Fort Valley, Georgia and Alene Davidson of Macon.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jean Newby



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Krista Waddell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved