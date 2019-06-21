Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Memorial Gathering 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Norman Sumrall

August 30, 1928 - June 19, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Jean Norman Sumrall, 90, of Forsyth, Georgia, was lifted up to the Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Jean was born on August 30, 1928, in Laurel, Mississippi. A long time resident of Houston County, she was active in both her community and her church, Central Baptist, where she was a dedicated member for over 50 years. Jean was retired from the Houston County School System. She enjoyed a long, rich life with her late husband, Coach Joseph T. Sumrall, and their large family. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family, playing cards with whomever was sitting down, eating dessert, laughing louder than the great-grandchildren, and never missing an opportunity to pass along her "wisdom". Jean enjoyed staying up as late as possible when the family was together, soaking in every moment so that she wouldn't miss a thing. She had a sharp wit, a calming demeanor, and a heart of gold. Today, her family celebrates her life with all the strength and grace she gave each of us. We love you Mawmaw!



In addition to her beloved husband, Joseph Sumrall, Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Willis Roy Norman, her sister, Vida Ray Norman, and two brothers, Clark Norman and Roy Sidney Norman.



Left to cherish her memory and legacy are Jean's children, Krista Joyner (Ron) of Forsyth, Joseph Sumrall Jr. (Jeffre Ann) of Bonaire, June Eberhart (Richard) of Fayetteville, Kaye Latham (fiance, Mark Weeks) of Forsyth, Joy Crawford (Johnny) of Macon; her grandchildren, Shannon Greer (John), Mark Joyner (Joanna), Gran Sumrall (Ashley), Josh Sumrall (fiance, Raelyn), Sarah Toms (Gabe), Maggie Dixon (Randy), Marianna Bisson (Benjamin), Kristin Green (Justin), Nicole Eberhart, Justin Eberhart (Brandi Sue), Amber Miller (Matt), Brandi Wilkerson (Ray), Cooper Latham (Colleen), Kimberly Card (Bryan), Sydney Latham Hildebrandt (Austin), Hannah Meharg (Corey), Claire Crawford; as well as 27 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; and her brothers, Don Norman and Joe Norman, both of Laurel, Mississippi; and finally, her precious dog, BaaBaa.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 6:30 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019, at McCullough Funeral Home. Following visitation, at 6:30 p.m. a gathering will be held at The Farmhouse at McCullough where Mrs. Sumrall's family will continue to fellowship with friends until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, the family will attend a private ceremony at Magnolia Park Cemetery where Mrs. Sumrall will be laid to rest beside her husband.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Jean Sumrall to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.



