Jean Posey McKinney
4/07/1922 - 04/24/2019
Cordele, Georgia- Funeral service for Jean Posey McKinney, 97 of Cordele, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Sunnyside cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Jean passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice Care in Macon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McKinney, a daughter, Janice Brannen, a granddaughter, Rhonda Kay Posey and her sister, Elsie Gay. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Nash Easom and Nora Hall Easom. She was a homemaker but in younger years had worked at Gainey Drug Store and Cordele Uniform. As long as her health permitted she was an active member of Penia Baptist Church and had served as secretary of her Sunday School Class. Jean loved her family and her church family. She enjoyed crafts, reading and the outdoors, especially watching and feeding her birds. She is survived by a brother, Earl Easom of Cordele; her son and his wife, Phil and Gina Posey of Macon; son-in-law, Donnie Brannen of Orange Park; FL; two sisters-in-Law, Geneva Gregory of Atlanta and Mert Pettis of Cobb; six grandchildren, Tisa (Wink) Taylor, Trisha Free, Billy (Melissa) Jones, Teresa (Randy) Daniels, Randy Posey and Gary (Tamara) Posey; 15 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services of Cordele. An online guest registry is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019