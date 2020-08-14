Jean Yancey Lindsey
December 7, 1941 - August 12, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Jean Yancey Lindsey, 78, passed away at her residence on the morning of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Born in Telfair County, Georgia, Jean was the daughter of the late Ben and Myrtle Smith Yancey.
After working as a civil servant for many years, Jean retired from Robins Air Force Base. She was a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she took part in the Faith Keeper's Sunday school class. Jean enjoyed fishing, sewing, building birdhouses, painting, and cooking. She excelled in cross-stitching and even won several awards for her beautiful work!
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband of 26 years, Dan Miles; and sister, Vashti Meeks.
Her memory is cherished by her husband of seven years, Eunie Lee Lindsey; children, Amy Pendley (Todd) of Orlando, Florida; Kay James (Travis) of Warner Robins, Georgia; and Daniel Miles of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Mackenzie Green, Brandon Miles, Hannah James, Joshua James, Rachel Pendley.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church. For friends and family unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
. Afterward, Mrs. Lindsey will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Perry.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jean Yancey Lindsey to Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Jean Yancey Lindsey