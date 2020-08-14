1/1
Jean Yancey Lindsey
1941 - 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Jean Yancey Lindsey, 78, passed away at her residence on the morning of Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Born in Telfair County, Georgia, Jean was the daughter of the late Ben and Myrtle Smith Yancey.
After working as a civil servant for many years, Jean retired from Robins Air Force Base. She was a devoted member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she took part in the Faith Keeper's Sunday school class. Jean enjoyed fishing, sewing, building birdhouses, painting, and cooking. She excelled in cross-stitching and even won several awards for her beautiful work!
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband of 26 years, Dan Miles; and sister, Vashti Meeks.
Her memory is cherished by her husband of seven years, Eunie Lee Lindsey; children, Amy Pendley (Todd) of Orlando, Florida; Kay James (Travis) of Warner Robins, Georgia; and Daniel Miles of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Mackenzie Green, Brandon Miles, Hannah James, Joshua James, Rachel Pendley.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church. For friends and family unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. Afterward, Mrs. Lindsey will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Perry.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jean Yancey Lindsey to Friendship Baptist Church, 1322 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 13, 2020
Jean you are going to be missed. I always enjoyed our phone conversations and sorry I never got to meet you in person but I know my brother loved you very much and I did too!! RIP❤
Patti Bonner
Family
