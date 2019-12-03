Jeanette Chambers
Milledgeville, GA- Jeanette B. Chambers
Mrs. Jeanette Browning Chambers, 94, passed away on November 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Carmoney officiating. Interment will be Private. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00pm until the service hour.
Mrs. Chambers was a Native of Glenwood and graduated from GA Teachers College which is now Georgia Southern in Statesboro. She taught 2 years at Glenwood High School, 2 years at in Jeffersonville, and 21 years teaching at McElvoy High School before retirement. After retirement she made her home at Lake Sinclair. She was active in the Churches wherever she lived and had most recently been a member at Bethel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Chambers was preceded in death by her son, Robert Chambers; husband, Lonnie Benjamin Chambers; sisters, Sarah Doss, and Mary Clifton Taylor; and her parents Robert Lee Browning and Cliffola Morrison Browning.
Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl (Dan) Faulk of Green Mountain, N.C.; daughter in law, Deborah Chambers of Milledgeville; sister, Catherine Cravey of Milan;
grandchildren, Kasey Nelson (Shane) of Texas; Katie Painter (James) of Milledgeville, Dan Faulk (Melanie) of MA; great grandchildren, Gunner Nelson, Parker Nelson and Colton Painter; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Flowers accepted and for those who wish, donations requested to Bethel United Methodist Church.
Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019