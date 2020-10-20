Jeanette Francis
March 6, 1931 - October 18, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Jeanette Francis, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Coliseum Medical Center. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, October 21, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at FairHaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Francis was born in Ocilla, Georgia, the daughter of Freeman and Ruby Johnson. She was retired from Southwest High School.
Mrs. Francis was preceded in death by her husband, David Francis and siblings, Carlton Johnson, Billy Johnson, Zelma Short, and Lavada DeLoach.
Mrs. Francis is survived by her sister, Lula Sealy; sister-in-law, Daisy Pelt (Robert); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com
.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Jeanette Francis