Jeanette Green
November 15, 2020
Jones County, Georgia - Jeanette Green, 79, of Avalon Road, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm - 3:00pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will follow at 3:30pm, graveside at Riverside Cemetery in Macon.
Mrs. Green was born September 17, 1941, in Macon and had lived in Jones County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Homer Horace Gregory and Doris Norton Gregory. Mrs. Green was an avid member of Henderson Road Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Her greatest joy in life was attending church and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Calvin Gregory and Donald Gregory.
Mrs. Green is survived by son: Curtis Edwards (Becky); daughters: Denise Griswold (Steve) and Cindy Pruitt (Donny Watson); eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters: Inez Carnes and Charlotte Yaughn; brothers: Randall Gregory, W.C. Gregory and Morgan Gregory and several nieces and nephews.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com
.