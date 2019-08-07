Jeanette Hester Lapratt
Dec. 12, 1943 - Aug. 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Jeanette Hester Lapratt, 75, of Macon passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, at 12:00 PM at Liberty United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Wayne Anthony, the Reverend Don Wood, and the Reverend Jimmy Duke officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will a have time of visitation one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Lapratt was born in Macon, GA. on December 12, 1943. She graduated from A.L. Miller High School. Mrs. Lapratt received her secretarial degree from Middle Georgia College in Cochran, GA. She retired from Good News Television after 31 years of service. Mrs. Lapratt was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church for 40 years. She loved reading religious books and drawing.
Mrs. Lapratt was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis Hester and Florence Passenger Hester; brothers, Kenneth Hester and Steve Hester.
Mrs. Lapratt is survived by her husband, Irvin Lapratt; son, John Lapratt (Amy); grandchildren; Billy Ward, Chad Ward, Aaron Lapratt, and Chloe Lapratt; sister-in-law's, Barbara Hester and Ann Hester; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org; or the Liberty United Methodist Church Building Fund or TV Ministry at 6511 Houston Rd. Macon, GA. 31216.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019