Jeanette Johnson Monroe
March 6, 1928 - June 21, 2019
Macon, GA - Jeanette Johnson Monroe, 91, of Macon died Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery.
Jeanette was born in Metter, Georgia to the late Leroy Edwards and Iris Woodcock Edwards. She is preceded in death by her first husband, William E. Johnson and her second husband, Thomas Monroe, and daughter Rhonda Scott. Jeanette was a well-known seamstress. She attended Tattnall Square Baptist Church. Jeanette loved fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves, sewing, cooking, and spending time at Lake Sinclair.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Howington (Tony) of Macon, and Beverly Williamson (Tommy) of Macon; six grandchildren, Andy Howington (Michelle) of Commerce, Georgia; Wendy Howington of Macon, Drew Scott of Warner Robins, Justin Scott of Milledgeville, Thomas Williamson (Tiffany) of Macon, and Amanda Williamson of Macon; four great-grandchildren, Hattie Williamson, Thomas Williamson IV, J.T. Scott, and Scarlett Hardison; and two sisters, Joan Wooten and Pat Blankenship, both of McDonough, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph from June 23 to June 24, 2019