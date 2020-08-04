Jeanette Medley
February 11, 1932 - August 2, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- After a loving and fruitful life, Jeanette Medley, 88, passed away at her daughter's home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Jeanette was born on February 11, 1932, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, to the late Joe Yates and Goldie Nowling.
A true caregiver, Jeanette loved and tended to her husband of 63 years, Otis Medley, until his final days. Even with a full-time career, spending 27 years in civil service at Robins Air Force Base, she still put caring for those she loved at the forefront of her life. She was "Mammie" and "Grandma" to the grandchildren she adored. Not only did she care for her family and friends, literally giving the shirt off of her back, but she also made sure to keep everyone's bellies full. Jeanette had a green thumb and could make anything grow. Additionally, she was an avid crocheter in her spare time, making several afghan blankets which she gave to her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Terry Griffin.
Jeanette's easy-going, spunky personality will forever be cherished by her daughters, Carol Griffin, Bonnie Wagstaff, and Wanda McKinley (James); grandchildren, Amy McKenzie (David), Amber Suarez (Zeinaldo) and Jennifer Simpson (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Gavin Suarez, Antonio Suarez, Sofia Suarez, Zayna Suarez and Kaydence Simpson.
A private, family-only graveside service will be held at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.
