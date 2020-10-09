1/1
Jeanette R. Sneed
1941 - 2020
Macon, GA- Jeanette R. Sneed, 79, of Macon passed away October 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 9 at 1:00 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. officiated by Reverend Jeffrey Powell. A Visitation will be held from 11:30 until service time. Entombment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations. Funeral services will be livestreamed and available at www.snowsmacon.com.
Mrs. Sneed was born to the late Ralph and Macie Sauders Raymer. She was employed for over 30 years at Brown & Williamson. She enjoyed playing bridge, camping, traveling all over the country, vacationing for over 30 years at Panama City Beach. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sneed is survived by her loving husband of 51+ years, Russell; daughter, Kim Soles (Raylon); granddaughters, Lindsey Coltraine (Brian) and Julie Carter (Tyler); great-granchildren, Dempsey and Garner Coltraine, Maci Ann, Tate and Lane Carter; and step-daughter, Becky Poynter (Gregg).
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Floyd Raymer; and sister, Jaynell McKinsey.
Please visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel-Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
