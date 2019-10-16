Jeanette Tompkins Ogburn
November 23, 1941 - October 14, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Jeanette Tompkins Ogburn passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Forsyth with burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Dr. Hambric Brooks will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Church.
Jeanette, the daughter of the late John Burgamy and Alma Power Burgamy was born November 23, 1941, in Milledgeville, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Flanders Allen Tompkins and her current husband, Charlton Edward "Pete" Ogburn. She retired from the GA Department of Labor as a secretary and was a member of First Baptist Church of Forsyth.
Jeanette is survived by her children; Allen Tompkins (Fay) and Felicia Tompkins Brown of Forsyth; step-children, Laura Vriezelaar (Daren) of Flower Mound, Texas and Kathy Bagwell (Mike) of Big Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah Encinas, Alex Brown and Britney Dollar; great grandchild, Raleigh Dollar.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019