Jeanette Tompkins Ogburn (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Felicia and family, I am so sorry for your loss.The times I..."
    - Flora giddens
  • " October 15, 2019 TO THE FAMILIES OF PETE AND JEANETTE..."
    - Tom DuBose
  • "So sorry for your lost God bless you and your family "
    - Rodney Dollar
  • "You will truly be missed "
    - Wanda Tompkins
  • "You will truly be missed. You was such a sweet lady"
    - Wanda Tompkins
Service Information
Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA
31029
(478)-994-4266
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Forsyth
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Forsyth
Obituary
Jeanette Tompkins Ogburn
November 23, 1941 - October 14, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Jeanette Tompkins Ogburn passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Forsyth with burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Dr. Hambric Brooks will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Church.
Jeanette, the daughter of the late John Burgamy and Alma Power Burgamy was born November 23, 1941, in Milledgeville, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Flanders Allen Tompkins and her current husband, Charlton Edward "Pete" Ogburn. She retired from the GA Department of Labor as a secretary and was a member of First Baptist Church of Forsyth.
Jeanette is survived by her children; Allen Tompkins (Fay) and Felicia Tompkins Brown of Forsyth; step-children, Laura Vriezelaar (Daren) of Flower Mound, Texas and Kathy Bagwell (Mike) of Big Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Hannah Encinas, Alex Brown and Britney Dollar; great grandchild, Raleigh Dollar.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019
