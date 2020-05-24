Jeanie Carol O'Neal (Wylie) Rogers
1962 - 2020
Jeanie Carol (Wylie) O'Neal Rogers
December 10, 1962 - May 19, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Kathleen, GA- Jeanie Carol (Wylie) O'Neal Gerrard Rogers, 57, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Medical Center Navicient Health in Macon, GA.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, please send your gift to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, c/o Al Sihah Shrine Temple, 222 Mecca Dr, Macon, GA 31206.
Jeanie was born on December 10, 1962 in Augusta, GA to the late Frank and Erna (Wissounig) Wylie. She was a very intelligent and creative young lady. Jeanie worked for many years as a lighting consultant with Macon Lighting. She also worked in accounting and was office manager for Hughes Supply and Uniway of Macon. Jeanie formerly was active with the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and supported and worked with the Shriner's. She enjoyed collecting various beautiful "shiny" items. Her greatest treasures were her family and friends including her friends who she considered family. Jeanie attended Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, GA. In addition to her parents, Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband and the second great love of her life, John Edwin "Jack" Gerrard.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, James Marshall O'Neal, Jr. of Byron, GA; daughter, Anna Marie Young (Patrick) and their children of Milledgeville, GA; first husband and first love of her life, James Marshall O'Neal, Sr. of Byron, GA; longtime best friend and sister, Karen Stone (James) and their family of Kathleen, GA; many cherished friends whom Jeanie considered family; her estranged brother: Frank Vincent Wylie (Carol) of Kathleen, GA; and her recent ex-husband: John David Rogers of Macon, GA.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jeanie Carol (Wylie) O'Neal Rogers



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
03:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
MAY
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
