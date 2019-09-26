Jeannette Freeman Corne
November 2, 1921 - September 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Jeannette Freeman Corne "Little Grandma," 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 23, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held at Graveside in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Tommy Allen, her nephew officiating. There will be a reception at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Warner Robins following the service.
Mrs. Corne was preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Corne; son, David Arthur Corne; three brothers, and a sister. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for over 80 years.
Little Grandma is survived by daughter, Nancy (Dan) Adams; grandchildren, Melissa Moody, Daniel Adams, Sarah Morgan, Angel Peel, Mary Stokes, and Natasha Romoser; numerous great and great great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019