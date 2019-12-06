Jeannine C. Crisp
May 11, 1953 - December 1, 2019
Carrollton, TX- Jeannine Yvonne Cruze Crisp May 11, 1953 - December 1, 2019
Jeannine Crisp, 66, passed away after a long illness, Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel in Gray, Georgia. A graveside service will follow at Elam Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. Donations may be made in Jeannine's memory to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Jeannine was born in Atlanta, Georgia, May 11, 1953 to the late Charles and Mildred Warren Cruze. She grew up in Macon, Georgia and was a graduate of Central High School. Jeannine was a 44-year employee of Geico Insurance.
Jeannine is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Terry Crisp; daughter, Marie Warnock (Michael); grandchildren, Jessica and Braxton Warnock; goddaughters, Delanie and Kristiana Vuong; godsons, Ramon and Elijah Vuong; sister, Delores Kennedy (Bill); and brother, Charlie Cruze (Carol).
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019