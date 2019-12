Jeannine C. CrispMay 11, 1953 - December 1, 2019Carrollton, TX- Jeannine Yvonne Cruze Crisp May 11, 1953 - December 1, 2019Jeannine Crisp, 66, passed away after a long illness, Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel in Gray, Georgia. A graveside service will follow at Elam Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. Donations may be made in Jeannine's memory to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.Jeannine was born in Atlanta, Georgia, May 11, 1953 to the late Charles and Mildred Warren Cruze. She grew up in Macon, Georgia and was a graduate of Central High School. Jeannine was a 44-year employee of Geico Insurance.Jeannine is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Terry Crisp; daughter, Marie Warnock (Michael); grandchildren, Jessica and Braxton Warnock; goddaughters, Delanie and Kristiana Vuong; godsons, Ramon and Elijah Vuong; sister, Delores Kennedy (Bill); and brother, Charlie Cruze (Carol).Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.