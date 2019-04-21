Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeannine Trawick Alley

September 14, 1929 - April 16, 2019

Macon, GA- Jeannine Trawick Alley, 89, of Macon, GA, passed away on April 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 501 Bass Road, Macon, with the Reverend Bryan Whitfield officiating. The family will greet friends at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private.

Mrs. Alley was born on September 14, 1929 in Macon, GA, to Benton Jenkins Trawick and Lottie Donaldson Trawick. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Steven Lamb Alley, and her brothers, Benton James (Jay) Trawick and Jack Elliott Trawick.

Mrs. Alley was a graduate of Miller High School and attended Mercer University. She devoted much of her life to volunteer work, first at the Red Cross and the Crippled Children's Clinic in Macon and later at Yellow Mountain Enterprises and Feeding Avery Families in Avery County, NC. She was a charter member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, a member of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, and a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her son, Steven Trawick Alley, Sr. (Tanya) of Marietta and daughters, Beth Power (Steve) of Macon and Rev. Susan Alley of Fort Valley; and grandchildren, Steven Trawick Alley, Jr. of Atlanta and Caroline Pruett (Nick) of Lawrenceville; her brother Harry Wayne Trawick, Sr. of Macon; her sister-in-law Catherine Ramsey Trawick of Winston Salem, NC; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church or Loaves and Fishes Ministry, 651 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd Macon, GA 31201.

