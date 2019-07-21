Jeffery Keith Phillips
February 1, 1964 - July 18, 2019
Lizella, Ga- Jeffery "Jethro" Keith Phillips, 55, of Lizella, passed away unexpectedly and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. at Lizella Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the church, Reverend Chris Minton and Pastor Richard Jacobs will officiate. Immediately following, Jeff will be laid to rest in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jeff was born on February 1, 1964 in Houston County to Ronald and Lynda Reeves Phillips and lived his entire life in Macon. In his younger years, Jeff played baseball at Western Little League. He attended First Presbyterian Day School and after graduation went on to receive his master's degree in Public Administration from Georgia College. From an early age, Jeff had a love for the outdoors, especially water, whether he was teaching swimming lessons, or working as a lifeguard at Lake Tobosofkee, he was happiest when he was around the water. He was a member of the Macon Jaycees. Jeff was a loving, kind hearted man, who not only had a soft spot for people, but also animals, he was known for taking in stray cats, who needed homes. Jeff was a free spirit who never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; His parents, Ronald E. and Lynda Reeves Phillips. Best Friend; Tim Williamson and Friend; Debra Kirksey.
Flowers will be graciously accepted of donation may be made to Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Rd, Lizella, GA 31052.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jeffery Keith Phillips
Published in The Telegraph from July 21 to July 22, 2019