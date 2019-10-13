Jeffery Ray Underwood
August 10, 1966 - October 10, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Jeffery Ray Underwood, 53, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 after an 18 month courageous battle from a traumatic brain injury. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday October 14, at 1:00 PM at North Peach Park, W White Rd, Byron, GA 31008. A procession will leave North Peach Park at 2:30 PM going to Houston Road Church of God, 6055 Houston Rd., Macon, GA 31216, for a memorial service that will start at 3:30 PM with Pastor Billy Flowers and the Reverend Lee Griffin officiating.
Jeff was born in Brunswick, Georgia, on August 10, 1966. He was the owner and operator of Underwood's Towing that he incorporated with his parents in October, 1990. Towing was Jeff's life, knowing since the age of five that was what he wanted to do in life when he told his maternal grandmother, "I'm going to get me a Peterbilt and put grandma's little trucker on the side." He loved cars and semi-trucks. When Jeff wasn't towing, he loved hunting or being on the water, skiing, knee boarding, and teaching his boys how to wake board.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rhonda Renee Underwood; sons, Alexander Ray Underwood (Callie Sparks), Dylan O'Brian Barton, and Mason Nicholas Underwood; parents, Alvin Ray Underwood and Cheryl Anne Underwood; mother-in-law, Diann Tucker (Steve); father-in-law, Ronald Beck (Wanda); various aunts, uncles, and cousins; and an entire towing community that he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made to Shepherd Center Spinal Cord and Brain Injury, at www.shepherdcenter.org/donate or to National Breast Cancer Foundation, at www.nationalbreastcancer.org/donate (an organization dear to Jeff's heart).
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019