Jeffery Scott FalknerMarch 28, 1963 - May 23, 2020Macon, GA- Jeffery Scott Falkner, 57, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Services are private. Jeffery was born March 28, 1963 at K.I. Sawyer AFB in Michigan to the Late Leon T. and Joyce L. Falkner. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need.He was a giving, kind, and a generous person who would do anything for a friend. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.Jeffery is survived by his two sisters, Debra Soltow of Byron and Linda Dean of Warner Robins: four nieces and nephews, John Michael Soltow, April Nicole Soltow, Matthew Ryan Dean, and Kelly Nicole Dean.