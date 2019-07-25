Jeffery Stanley Clowers (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Vera and Family know that you are in my prayers. May the..."
    - Yvette Love Lee
  • "I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Mr. Clowers. I had..."
    - Cheryl Walker
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffery Stanley Clowers
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Jeffery Stanley Clowers will be held 10 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries. Bishop B. M. Burney, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. Mr Clowers, 62, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Vera Mae Clowers; mother, Dora Mae Clowers; two children; three sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2824 Pinewood Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jeffery Stanley Clowers
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.