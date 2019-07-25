Jeffery Stanley Clowers
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Jeffery Stanley Clowers will be held 10 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Living Waters Full Gospel Ministries. Bishop B. M. Burney, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. Mr Clowers, 62, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Vera Mae Clowers; mother, Dora Mae Clowers; two children; three sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2824 Pinewood Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019