Jeffrey Allan Murdock
October 14, 1970 - March 19, 2019
Macon, GA- Jeffrey Allan Murdock, 48, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 due to an unexpected illness.
Jeffery was a graduate of Georgia College and State University and was a self-employed independent public adjuster following a lengthy career with State Farm Insurance, where he spent most of his time on the National Catastrophe Team.
He was the beloved son of Marv and Jan Murdock of Bonaire. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jay (Kim) Murdock; nephew, Grayson Murdock and niece, Anna Murdock.
He will be deeply missed.
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019