Jeffrey Arnold
August 16, 1956 - August 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Jeffrey Allan Arnold, 62, went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019 at his residence. Services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment following at 2:30 pm at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA. The family will receive friends immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Rose of Sharon Church, 6293 Rogers Rd, Lizella, GA 31052.
Jeffrey was born on August 16, 1956 in Vallejo, CA to the late William and Margree (Paskel) Arnold. He grew up as a military dependent having lived in California, Philippines, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina and England. Jeffrey also proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force and was currently working at Robins Air Force Base as an aircraft electrician. He enjoyed listening to music, working on cars, electronics and any opportunity to help or serve anyone in need. He truly had a giving heart. Jeffrey was a faithful and active member at the Rose of Sharon Church in Lizella, GA.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers: Leonard Arnold of San Francisco, CA and Steven Arnold (Charlie) of Perry, GA; nephews and nieces: Kevin (Nicole) Arnold, Andrea Arnold, Teri Williams, Leonard Arnold, II, Jordan Arnold, Elliott Arnold and Tyler Arnold; great- nephews and nieces: Jordan, Jr., Jakoby, Asher, Jabari, Frankie, Aria and Jelani.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee – Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jeffrey Arnold
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019