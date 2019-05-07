Jeffrey Blaine Long
February 1, 1945 - May 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Jeffrey Blaine Long, 74, of Macon passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery (North gate) with Dr. Billy Oliver officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Jeff was born on February 1, 1945 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Joseph and Jean Long. He moved to Macon in 1972 with Enterprise Aluminum Company and later worked at ITT. He was a member of Bibb County Jaycees, past president of the Board of United Cerebral Palsy, an active volunteer with Georgia State Golf Association, and a member of Idle Hour Country Club. Jeff was an avid golfer who loved and respected the game. Papa Jeff was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a selfless gentleman and true friend to all who knew him.
In memory of Jeff, donations should be made to the Georgia Industrial Children's Home, 4690 N. Mumford Rd., Macon, GA 31210 or Tattnall Square Academy Golf Team, 111 Trojan Trail, Macon, GA 31210.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carole Baldwin Long; daughters, Ansley (Britton) Rawls and Rebecca (Wesley) Grimes; grandchildren, Clayton and Zachary Grimes and Carter and Mallory Rawls; sister, Gretchen Hufler; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Julia Baldwin.
Please visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jeffrey Blaine Long
Published in The Telegraph from May 7 to May 8, 2019