November 17, 1954 - September 26, 2019

Warner Robins , Georgia - Warner Robins, Ga. – Jeffrey C. Rose 64, went to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, September 26, 2019 with his loving wife at his side. A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at Shirley Hills Baptist Church with Reverend Joe Haselden officiating and music by Reverend Chris Dekker. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.

Jeffery was born on November 17, 1954 to the late Clara Swain and Lloyd Rose. Jeffery was an was an avid family man. He was the cook of the family , and was known for his famous cheese cakes, in fact one time he entered into a baking competition the judges believed the cheese cake was store bought. Jeffrey had a passion for computers and enjoyed working on them. One of his greatest treasures was being a member of the Middle Georgia Band. Most of all, Jeffrey was a devoted Christian who had attended Shirley Hills Baptist Church for the last 10 years. He will be remembered as a loving person who made everyone smile, but most of all he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 21 years, Donna Fleming Rose; daughter, Hannah (Christopher) Marney; son, Sam Rose; Grandson, Rory Marney.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the , 804 Cherry St Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be entrusted with Mr. Jeffrey Rose's arrangements.





