Heritage Memorial Funeral Home 701 CARL VINSON PKWY Warner Robins , GA 31093 (478)-329-1400 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Heritage Memorial Funeral Home 701 CARL VINSON PKWY Warner Robins , GA 31093 Funeral service 2:00 PM Heritage Memorial Funeral Home 701 CARL VINSON PKWY Warner Robins , GA 31093

Jeffrey Lynn Snay

November 24, 1953 - April 29, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Jeffrey Lynn Snay, 65, was called home by the angels Monday, April 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service for Jeff will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation for friends and family will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral.

Jeff Snay was born on November 24, 1953 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Rebecca Ann Kessler and David J. Snay. After Jeff and his family moved to Georgia, they set roots in Warner Robins where he attended and graduated from Northside High School. During his high school years, Jeff met his high school sweet heart and wife of 45 years, Cheryl Denise Doherty. While living in Warner Robins, Jeff joined and has been a member of the Moose Lodge since 1977, 42 years. Jeff's career started right after high school where he began work with Bassett Furniture Manufacturing in Macon, GA. He retired from Bassett Furniture as a Supervisor after 32 Years. After retirement, Jeff went on to work for Lowes Home Improvement for another 8 Years before finally deciding to retire full time to spend more time with his family and especially his grandchildren that he adored so much. He loved going to watch his grandchildren perform in different activities, whether it be sports, cheerleading, school activities, or just watching them grow up. Jeff was also an avid hunter and fisherman. In his spare time, you could always find him at his lake house or his hunting club. He also loved going on vacation to see his family in Ohio or to Florida to soak up the sun rays on the beach with his family. Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend who will be greatly missed.

Jeff is survived by his best friend and wife, Cheryl Denise Snay of Warner Robins, GA; daughter, Cheri (Wes) Daniels of Macon, GA; son, Scott (Michelle) Snay of Lizella, GA; nine grandchildren; brother, Mark Snay of Warner Robins, Ga and numerous extended family members. He is preceded in death by his father, David J. Snay; mother, Rebecca Ann Snay; brother, Michael Snay and step-father, Charlie McDuffie.

Please go to

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Jeffrey Lynn Snay





